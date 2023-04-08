Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FRANKFURT AIRPORT AS THE MAIN HUB FOR THE SUPPLY OF TOXINS TO SPRAYING PLANES
217 views
channel image
OCA
Published 15 hours ago |

There are more than 5000 airlines worldwide and possibly all of them are involved in this crime. In particular, the largest ones provide several long-haul aircraft for spray missions. In the past, large toxin containers were permanently mounted and required lengthy refilling. Nowadays, empty containers are simply removed from the cargo gaps and replaced with full ones. For this purpose, the converted airliners are towed to the cargo areas and, after refilling, parked again somewhere near terminals, thus giving the impression that it is normal air traffic. Thus, in recent years, a spraying industry has emerged worldwide.

One of the largest transshipment centers in the world is Frankfurt Airport.

Keywords
chemtrailscontrailstoxic airfrankfurtpolluted airpoison from the skyairport frankfurttoxic bomberra

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket