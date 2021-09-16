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트럼프, 적그리스도가 이제 공식적으로 활동을 시작합니다! 미혹의 영에서 벗어나 이 마지막때에 모두의 눈이 뜨여지시길!!!!
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1207 views • September 16, 2021
미혹의 때입니다. 사람을 의지하지 마시고 오직 주님만 의지하게 되시길 축복합니다!
이런 까닭에 하나님께서 그들에게 강한 미혹을 보내사 그들이 거짓말을 믿게 하시리니 이것은 진리를 믿지 아니하고 불의를 기뻐한 그들 모두가 정죄를 받게 하려 하심이라 [데살로니가후서 2:11-12]
링크-
숀파넬 키- https://www.tvguidetime.com/celebs/sean-parnell-height-weight-net-worth-age-birthday-wikipedia-who-nationality-biography-113047.html
I pet goat 2- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Id6nCa_OTEM&;t=181s
이런 까닭에 하나님께서 그들에게 강한 미혹을 보내사 그들이 거짓말을 믿게 하시리니 이것은 진리를 믿지 아니하고 불의를 기뻐한 그들 모두가 정죄를 받게 하려 하심이라 [데살로니가후서 2:11-12]
링크-
숀파넬 키- https://www.tvguidetime.com/celebs/sean-parnell-height-weight-net-worth-age-birthday-wikipedia-who-nationality-biography-113047.html
I pet goat 2- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Id6nCa_OTEM&;t=181s
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