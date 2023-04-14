RFK on the Suppression of Early Treatment and Failure of Fauci's Protocols

EXPOSING The Corruption of EMPIRE | Robert F. Kennedy Jr."The countries that adopted Anthony Fauci's protocols had the worst death rates in the world...How is Anthony Fauci a hero to people when he racked up a death count that is by far the biggest in the world."
Full Video: https://youtu.be/UuzFzVe2FKY
