© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cannabis Jimmy being Party Fool acting like a Tourist walking around today taking videos on Saturday Oct 2nd in Medellin, Colombia.
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • October 03, 2021
Oh Yeah ! I can make them wave. I mean now funny is that ? The thumbnail pic is the entrance to the Metro rail in the Poblado area.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.