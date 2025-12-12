Where is the Accountability? | Ep 49 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Going Rogue with Lara Logan, Lara discusses the lack of accountability in the Trump administration for government weaponization and corruption, highlighting whistleblower retaliation and a deep state rear guard blocking investigations. She critiques unfulfilled executive orders and references the seditious conspiracy involving Obama, Biden, and others, questioning the absence of indictments. The episode shifts to education, slamming Michigan's Department of Education for sidelining parents on child identity and gender issues, urging a parental uprising against indoctrination and child harm.
00:00 Whistleblower Retaliation and Deep State
04:28 Executive Orders Ignored By Congress
07:54 Weaponization of Government Concerns
12:39 Questioning Gender and Identity Issues
