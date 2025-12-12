BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Where is the Accountability? | Ep 49 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
190 followers
2
348 views • 1 day ago

In this episode of Going Rogue with Lara Logan, Lara discusses the lack of accountability in the Trump administration for government weaponization and corruption, highlighting whistleblower retaliation and a deep state rear guard blocking investigations. She critiques unfulfilled executive orders and references the seditious conspiracy involving Obama, Biden, and others, questioning the absence of indictments. The episode shifts to education, slamming Michigan's Department of Education for sidelining parents on child identity and gender issues, urging a parental uprising against indoctrination and child harm.



00:00 Whistleblower Retaliation and Deep State


04:28 Executive Orders Ignored By Congress


07:54 Weaponization of Government Concerns


12:39 Questioning Gender and Identity Issues






Going Rogue, Lara Logan, Podcast, corruption, deep state, whistleblower, government accountability




Keywords
lara loganaccountabilitygoing rogue
