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FRIENDLY FIRE: This GOP Congressman Wants To BAN AR-15s
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40 views • June 03, 2022
Ivory Hecker From NextNewsNetwork.com reports, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger announced this week that he is considering support for a ban on AR-15’s. Rep Kinzinger, best known for his vocal opposition to former President Trump, revealed to CNN that his views on guns have changed after recent mass shootings. According to Kinzinger, once an opponent of such bans, he is now open to the idea.
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