How does the public become more educated? By insisting on their right to informed consent.Psychiatrists insist you believe their drugs are “safe and effective”—because they are “mental health experts” and you are not.But case after case proves that trusting them can be disastrous.Physicians say these are the facts you need to know:One: Psychiatric disorders are not actual diseases requiring medical treatment.Two: There is no scientific proof whatsoever that psychotropic drugs resolve any mental problems.Three: Psychotropic drugs mask symptoms and have severe short‑ and long‑term effects.Four: They can cause dependency and addiction.Five: Most mental problems are caused by an underlying physical illness requiring medical, not psychiatric treatment.Six: No matter how severe the emotional or psychological distress, many effective options do not require psychotropic drugs.As modern psychiatry has permeated our world over the last fifty years—so too has psychiatric drugging. But because most non‑drug options are rarely told to patients, true informed consent is almost never given.There is a way to expose this drugging abuse—by reporting complaints and adverse psychiatric drug reactions to your national drug regulatory agency.It is only through the reporting of all such adverse reactions that the true scale of the horrors of psychiatric drugging will come to light.Psychiatrists admit…“No one knows precisely how these psychiatric medications act.”“I don’t tell them every side effect because there are so many side effects.”“For many years we thought we had the tests nailed down, but it turned out they weren’t of any value.”“You never know if it’s the right drug.”“Everything is trial and error.”“You just can’t cure somebody.”