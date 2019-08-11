BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Leadfoot ++++ Valley of the Dolls 18+ Explicit Lyrics ++++ Explicit Rage´n´Rant Description Text ( A Song About September 11th 2001 )
Operation Uplift
Operation Uplift
4 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • August 11, 2019
On September 11th 2001, a bunch of Muslim terrorists conspired to murder thousands of My Countrymen and Women.
On that day, I was in Switzerland, watching it happen on the cnn.
Like many other Americans, I was enraged and deeply saddened, and not necesarily in that order.
Wanna Know a little secret?
September 11th, 2001 was, for that Year, the Coptic Christian New Year.
Now, being a Man with a deeply American SOUL, I am Honor-bound to NEVER Dog out anyone elses religion, but I fucking hate ALL THINGS ANCIENT EGYPT!
Some in the cut-Your-cock-off-cult that is modern Blue-Team demonazi lefties might bitch,piss,moan,and complain that I wish death on the pharoh, but hey, those pharohnic turds have been dead for a good minute, so wishing death to allready dead bitches and bitchettes aint no thang.
Wanna know another secret?
The "War on Terror", in REALITY, is the final battle of World War 2.
Our Fighting Men need to KNOW that the enemies are fucking nazi to the bone.
Look at the first video on this channel if You doubt this REALITY.
Our fighting Men ( and now Women TOO ) NEED to know that they are fighting the good fight.
WE ALL NEED to turn Our Rage to where it belongs;
to the goddam pharoh, and ALL who seek eternal life by parasitising off of OUR KIDS!
The idea of eternal life is as satanic as it fucking gets.
Look at the walls of the egyptiam pyramids. Half-animal, half-Human abominations!
I am NOT making this shit up.
blue= ancient egypt-devil-death
RED= American Indians,Our Creator-LIFE
Choose wisely.
JUDGEMENT DAY IS NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
On a lighter note, "mindwar" is a concept cooked up by one Colonel Aquino , who started His own offshoot of the church of satan called "the temple of set".
This is ancient egypt devil worshipping horse shit at its worst.
Now, I do LOVE to see death rammed sideways up the asses of the enemies of My People, but this set worship shit has served its purpose.
Time to let it go.
I have a plan for Full Spectrum Dominance that CANNOT FAIL, BUT, it must be in service to Our Creator., and Step One involves doing the right thing by the American Indians, and trashing any and all ties to ancient egypt.
This is the POINT of My " Letter to the President" video, and all this.
SO, You say that "Full Spectrum Dominance" is insane?
Dude, WHO ELSE BUT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA COULD POSSIBLY RUN THE PLANET THE RIGHT WAY???????????????????????
I Want to be made the Presidential Ambassador to the Indian Nations, and number 2 on the Donald John Trump National Atonement Council, with Number One being Our 45th President of these United States of America, the Honorable Donald John Trump
LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL!
TREAD ON ME AND REAP THE WHIRLWIND, bitches.
Keywords
trumppeoplemyoffullbluethegoredletvalleydominancedollsspectrumleadfoot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Republicans&#8217; 2026 Defeat Exposes Voter Anger Over War Spending, Economic Decline – Analyst

Republicans’ 2026 Defeat Exposes Voter Anger Over War Spending, Economic Decline – Analyst

Garrison Vance
Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Douglas Harrington
Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Garrison Vance
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Iva Greene
Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy