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Lets Talk Astrology - My Body My Choice
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Today we discuss a variety of taopics and how it relates to the astrology in play--all while the US Airforce demonstration team The Thunderbirds are performing overhead in Portsmouth, NH
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Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] [email protected]
#astrology #horoscope #thunderbirds
Subscribe to on Bitchute, Youtube, Rumble, Theta,TV, Odysee, Brighteaon, Twitter, Twitch, Gab
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] [email protected]
#astrology #horoscope #thunderbirds
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