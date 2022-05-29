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What’s in the Food, Minerals and Antibiotics + More With Dr. Robert Scott Bell
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170 views • May 29, 2022
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https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/doctors-and-scientists-with-brian-hooker-phd/sPtBYQQNMC
Ever wonder about the mineral absorption and depletion in our food systems? Want to find out how to ensure optimal supplementation? Today, on “Doctors & Scientists,” Dr. Robert Scott Bell shares the truth about our food and what’s missing in it. He speaks to the value of copper, silver, and other minerals and the science behind their benefits and ingestion. Watch now!
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/doctors-and-scientists-with-brian-hooker-phd/sPtBYQQNMC
Ever wonder about the mineral absorption and depletion in our food systems? Want to find out how to ensure optimal supplementation? Today, on “Doctors & Scientists,” Dr. Robert Scott Bell shares the truth about our food and what’s missing in it. He speaks to the value of copper, silver, and other minerals and the science behind their benefits and ingestion. Watch now!
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