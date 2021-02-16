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Dr. Drew on YouTube censoring Covid-19 truth
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150 views • February 16, 2021
by CQ Livingston | February 15, 2021
NOQ Report
The only narrative that's allowed by Big Tech is the mainstream narrative when it comes to Covid-19. Anything that promotes fear of the disease is acceptable to them while anything that exposes the truth is anathema.
https://noqreport.com/2021/02/15/dr-drew-on-youtube-censoring-covid-19-truth-do-you-trust-a-23yr-old-computer-coder-with-your-life/
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🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
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NOQ Report
The only narrative that's allowed by Big Tech is the mainstream narrative when it comes to Covid-19. Anything that promotes fear of the disease is acceptable to them while anything that exposes the truth is anathema.
https://noqreport.com/2021/02/15/dr-drew-on-youtube-censoring-covid-19-truth-do-you-trust-a-23yr-old-computer-coder-with-your-life/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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