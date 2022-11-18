Cadbury was away all night, then chooses to sit in the worm farm MVI_8302

A relief it was to see Cadbury waiting for me this morning, having been not
seen last night for her usual meal. Later this same day, she accepted my
affections, had a little bite to eat, and then hopped up into the old worm farm
tower to rest.
