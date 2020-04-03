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The proof is right in front of us
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44 views • April 03, 2020
We have to look at all possible info and decide which is credible...or is it all tied in together as a globalist master plan?
Source video:
Beast System Goes Live - This Is It, Share Now Before Censored
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BIZoRIUqs0&t=1318s
Former Vodafone Boss blows Whistle on 5G: CORONAVIRUS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78dUYRk-1tc&t=34s
Source video:
Beast System Goes Live - This Is It, Share Now Before Censored
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BIZoRIUqs0&t=1318s
Former Vodafone Boss blows Whistle on 5G: CORONAVIRUS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78dUYRk-1tc&t=34s
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