Escape from AMERICA - 911
GoneDark
Published Yesterday

1981 to 2001.  20 years of predictive program subliminal warnings.

America will soon be a prison camp where all can enter but no one gets out.  The police state has only just started.   Many will be tagged as an enemy combatant if they do not comply with tyranny.  All rights will be repealed including the "Second Amendment" unless the Elite Imperialist Plan is stopped.

DO NOT trust civil authority, politician, law enforcement, or military personnel.  That includes your Sheriff.  Sad but true.  We are on our own. 

