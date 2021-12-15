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Moon base, through telescope, stabilized at end of video
Off the Down-Low
Off the Down-Low
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249 views • December 15, 2021
This is a video taken through my Dobsonian 10" telescope, using a projection lens on my DSLR and a 5m plossl eyepiece, showing anomalies on the moon that don't look like craters. I have stabilized the video at the end to give some clarity to the objects that I see. Some look like domes and they look as though they are floating and they have shadows underneath them.
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moonmoon baseastronomytelescope
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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