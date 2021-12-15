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Moon base, through telescope, stabilized at end of video
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249 views • December 15, 2021
This is a video taken through my Dobsonian 10" telescope, using a projection lens on my DSLR and a 5m plossl eyepiece, showing anomalies on the moon that don't look like craters. I have stabilized the video at the end to give some clarity to the objects that I see. Some look like domes and they look as though they are floating and they have shadows underneath them.
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