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The Jab takes out tennis star, Rafael Nadal.
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864 views • March 22, 2022
Celebrities make up .0265% of the population and yet the vaccinated ones are dropping like flies before our eyes. (Wired - the fraction of famous people in the world). Rafael Nadal is just one of them. When will people start opening up their eyes and start to fix what they were tricked into taking?
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