© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What the Lord has Shown Us About the End Times - PT 03 with Special Guest Ray Bergman
Follow
2
Share
Report
163 views • January 22, 2022
What is coming in these end times? How soon will the Lord return? Will Christians have to endure the judgments talked about in Revelations? How can we know the answers to these questions?
This episode is a frank discussion of what I and my good friend Ray Bergman have been shown about the end times.
Messages and links shared in this podcast may be found at:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/2022/01/21/new-podcast-what-the-lord-has-shown-us-about-the-endtimes-part-three-jph-radio/
Visit Just Praise Him Today:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
Follow the Just Praise Him Radio Show on Podbean:
https://justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
Visit Ray's (Innocence Redeemed) Blog Site:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/
Innocence Redeemed podcast:
https://rbergma29.podbean.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/innocenceredeemed
Photo: Taken by Tom Bixler, shared with permission.
This episode is a frank discussion of what I and my good friend Ray Bergman have been shown about the end times.
Messages and links shared in this podcast may be found at:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/2022/01/21/new-podcast-what-the-lord-has-shown-us-about-the-endtimes-part-three-jph-radio/
Visit Just Praise Him Today:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
Follow the Just Praise Him Radio Show on Podbean:
https://justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
Visit Ray's (Innocence Redeemed) Blog Site:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/
Innocence Redeemed podcast:
https://rbergma29.podbean.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/innocenceredeemed
Photo: Taken by Tom Bixler, shared with permission.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.