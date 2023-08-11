Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Failed Evacuation of the Crew of the Leopard 2 Tank under the Cover of the BMP M2 Bradley ODS-SA of the AF of Ukraine - Man Left Behind
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
132 views
Published Yesterday

Footage of the failed evacuation of the crew of the Leopard 2 tank under the cover of the BMP M2 Bradley ODS-SA of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye.

The infantry fighting vehicle covered the entire process with the fire of its cannon until Russian artillery began to arrive at the site. After the first arrival, Bradley turns around and quickly leaves the place, leaving one of the crew members at the tank.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket