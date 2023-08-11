Failed Evacuation of the Crew of the Leopard 2 Tank under the Cover of the BMP M2 Bradley ODS-SA of the AF of Ukraine - Man Left Behind

Footage of the failed evacuation of the crew of the Leopard 2 tank under the cover of the BMP M2 Bradley ODS-SA of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye.
The infantry fighting vehicle covered the entire process with the fire of its cannon until Russian artillery began to arrive at the site. After the first arrival, Bradley turns around and quickly leaves the place, leaving one of the crew members at the tank.
