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Nuremberg Code Vaccine Rejection statement: Written by Attorney Francis Boyle. Print and Hand out. Save a life!
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670 views • May 08, 2021
Print this out and give it to who you like. Here is the link to print it out: https://fallintomeaning.wixsite.com/my-site
It was written by an attorney. Have a wonderful, beautiful day!!!
It was written by an attorney. Have a wonderful, beautiful day!!!
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