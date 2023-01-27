Pompeo: "As CIA Director - I Know Adam Schiff Leaked Classified Information"

“During My Time as CIA Director and Secretary of State, I Know He Leaked Classified Information” – Mike Pompeo on Adam Schiff

Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo weighed in on Schiff on FOX News this week.

Mike Pompeo: “Adam Schiff lied to the American people, and during my time as CIA director and Secretary of State, I know that he leaked classified information that had been provided to him. Now the fact that Adam Schiff was the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee almost ruined that committee.”

Not a ringing endorsement.

Schiff should be worried about facing charges – and not about committee assignments.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/time-cia-director-secretary-state-know-leaked-classified-information-mike-pompeo-adam-schiff-video/

