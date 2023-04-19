Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's The Last Days For The Devil | Satan Has Already Been Judged!
7 views
channel image
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
Published 17 hours ago |

Many pastors around the world are teaching their people we are waiting on a final judgment when finally evil will not be able to dominate over us.


That is a defeated gospel. Jesus gave us all authority over all the powers of the enemy. This earth is for the Children of God now!

Do you really think Jesus died on a cross so that demons could keep running around on God's creation?

Make sure to get my book "Born Again As Kings" get book currently on Amazon, and for s limited time get the original audio @ https://bornagainaskings.com

Connect more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Keywords
godjesusgoldeconomicssilvercory graykingdom businesseconomic solutionssilver and goldkingdom economy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket