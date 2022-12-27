Trudeau s biggest failure! ( A Criminals best Friend)

In efforts to cut spending this Liberal government has made some serious changes to the justice system that you all need to know about!

He has now aided and abetted criminals and is allowing minimum sentences for very serious crimes against society as a whole but mostly children!

PLEASE consider signing this petition to repeal Bill C-75

petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-4222&fbclid=IwAR0oBVzB1TY7ZrSeatAGD8lig5GiHiOvFo50msLAcUkj3HXq4ga6tEd_79E