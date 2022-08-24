#TRAFFICKING #MURDER #PROPHECY

(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: Human trafficking is GREAT WICKEDNESS in the world, a well-hidden, well-protected empire selling human flesh for sex, slavery and sacrifice. It is the biggest evil in society with terrifying potential to touch anyone. Transactions happen every minute on cleverly hidden online portals, people bought and sold while some die on snuff films. It cuts across all borders. In America trafficking includes racial killing, reenactments of the slave era to suit a particular taste as well as abductions. God will avenge all evil against African-Americans and Native Americans as was prophesied years ago. There will be truth spoken about these things - repent of every immorality and hear the words of the Lord.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/10/human-trafficking-murder-in-america-july-10-2022/





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw





YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice





BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog





murder human trafficking borders slavery sex drugs dirty money money laundering satan satanic sacrifices rituals South America Nigeria USA EU UK Asia Pacific RFID prophetic word prophecy God Jesus Master's Voice Blog





----------------------------------------------------------------

HUMAN TRAFFICKING IS A PARTICULAR EVIL IN THIS WORLD. It snatches people in an instant from a familiar life and plunges them into a horror movie existence where they have no rights, no voice, no control over the severe and constant offenses against their flesh. Then they die unregarded and nobody notices or grieves except the people who lost them. This is dangerous subject matter- not many people will sit openly talking about it and we all know that. Also trafficking runs by taste, so just as we grieve when babies are aborted and "Trans-life" wins another milestone against righteousness let us also grieve when we hear that black people are still being hunted to this day, that it is a reality that never stopped just because the laws changed. It is an affront against the eyes of the Lord. Note: The book referenced is not "The Island of Dr Moreau" (that one is about creating hybrids & transhumanism, written far back as 1896 if you can believe it.) I'm always saying these theme of turning people to beasts are far older than our society. The book I meant is called "The Hounds of Zaroff" (published 1924), and one of the reasons the main character liked to hunt humans is because they don't think like animals, so he said the game was much more exciting. The book was later republished as The Most Dangerous Game, to play on that aspect of 'the hunt'.



