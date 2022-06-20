Just One Series - What's Worth Including?

Join me outside for just a bit on this beautiful morning for my next Just One where I'm quickly touching on how to smartly consider what goes on your schedule.

As the keeper of your health, it's important to take time regularly to pause for a moment each day, or at least regularly, to calmly consider what's coming up and what is really worth your time and effort, rather than allowing yourself to get frazzled with overwhelm.

These are short videos focused on Just One health topic that can support you making healthy changes! I'm a Nutritional Endocrinology Coach, which means I help clients get informed about what really supports their health, whether they have a diagnosis, or know they want to make healthy changes before they get one. Be sure to subscribe here to catch all of my Just One and other videos as they come out, and also be sure to head over to my website and subscribe to be one of the first to know when new posts, resources, and opportunities come available.

WEBSITE: www.elainewatkins.com

Have a wonderfully blessed day!