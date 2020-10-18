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2020-10 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Litigation Crimes Against Humanity 50 minutes full.
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40 views • March 17, 2021
He's already taken on Deutsche Bank for financial crimes and Volkswagen for fuel emissions fraud, now consumer protection trial lawyer, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is preparing to take on the W.H.O and the Pharma criminals in the world's most historic ever, global class action lawsuit. He means business.
After 50 minute testimony there is a translation of one of this speeches in Berlin.
After 50 minute testimony there is a translation of one of this speeches in Berlin.
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