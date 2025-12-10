BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Evil Abounds, Do You know how to combat them?
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
42 followers
21 views • 2 days ago

Evil Abounds


  1. Divination = A practice of seeking knowledge of the future by supernatural means.


Fortune Tellers, Tarot Cards, Palm Readers, Glass Balls


2.   Sorcery = The use of Black Magic.


Spells, Divination, Incantations, Voodoo, Cursed objects, Use of drugs.


3.   Witchcraft = The Practice of Magic


The use of ancient spells, Charms, Contacting Unclean Spirits, 


Revelation 21:8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.

Keywords
magicyogademontrancewitchcraftwitchspellzodiacvibrationsvoodootelepathyxylomancy
