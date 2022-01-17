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NHS Doctor tells woman vax is going to be cancelled
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1555 views • January 17, 2022
A 111 call to a Dr. in Chichester reveals that the vax is going to be halted due to new information that has come out. Drs are aware but the public has not been told yet. Tells her to tell her 22 yo sister not to take the booster.
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