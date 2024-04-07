Create New Account
6 Month Anniv Israel Gaza War Before & After Gaza Markets Walk
alltheworldsastage
Published 16 hours ago

6 Month Anniv Israel Gaza War Before & After Gaza Markets Walk Aljazeera Mubasher

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9E_BEumsRX0&t


بأي حال عدت يا عيد؟".. لسان حال أهل غزة


In what condition did you return, Eid?”...the mouthpiece of the people of Gaza

israel palestine genocide gaza foreign policy nato wars ukraine war russia war west bank palestine israel wars cia wars regime change wars gaza strip middle east wars palestine wars gaza war

