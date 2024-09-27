Is the Government Colluding with Big Food to Make Us Sick? RFK Jr. Sounds the Alarm!

(Sep 25, 2024) Robert F. Kennedy Jr: The Democrats, who claim to be all about health care have stood by watching other countries ban these poisons that make our kids sick. Enough is enough. President Trump and I are going to stop the mass poisoning of American children.





“When it’s the government that approves the poisons in our food, a few people get very, very rich, and the toxins end up in every supermarket aisle.” - Robert F. Kennedy Jr





Article by Cara Castronuova: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/is-government-colluding-big-food-kill-us-rfk/





Robert F Kennedy Jr. on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@robertfkennedyjrofficial





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_OjKe4BuDE&t=343s