Is the Government Colluding with Big Food to Make Us Sick? RFK Jr. Sounds the Alarm!

(Sep 25, 2024) Robert F. Kennedy Jr: The Democrats, who claim to be all about health care have stood by watching other countries ban these poisons that make our kids sick. Enough is enough. President Trump and I are going to stop the mass poisoning of American children.
“When it’s the government that approves the poisons in our food, a few people get very, very rich, and the toxins end up in every supermarket aisle.” - Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Article by Cara Castronuova: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/is-government-colluding-big-food-kill-us-rfk/
Robert F Kennedy Jr. on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@robertfkennedyjrofficial