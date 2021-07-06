Project Veritas Legal Victory: O’Keefe Defeats Twitter Attempt to Transfer Case to Friendly Court

Project Veritas released a new video today updating the public on the first O’Keefe v. Twitter lawsuit victory that took place, where a Manhattan federal court ruled to “remand” the case back from the federal level to the state level.Here are some of the highlights from today’s video:Twitter’s presumed objective was to transfer the case to the federal level so they could litigate in a friendly California court instead of the New York State Supreme Court. California federal courts routinely dismiss cases against Big Tech companies.Twitter attorney, Amer Ahmed, argued that O’Keefe would seek over $75,000 in damages to “punish” the Big Tech company for defamation, suggesting this as the reason for the case to be elevated to the federal level.O’Keefe is not seeking over $75,000 in damages because this case is about justice, not money.O’Keefe is suing Twitter and intends to depose their executives to discover why the Big Tech company permanently suspended his account and defamed him.O’Keefe was permanently suspended from Twitter in April 2021 after launching the explosive #ExposeCNN videos, where CNN technical director, Charlie Chester, admitted his network promotes propaganda and a political agenda.Twitter’s reasoning for the permanent suspension was that O’Keefe “operated fake accounts.” That allegation is false and defamatory.