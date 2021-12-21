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True Disciples are Not of This World!
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0 view • December 21, 2021
Jesus Himself came and demonstrated what the Kingdom of heaven was like. That is He showed us what the sheer perfection of God and us being a part of His perfect will and perfect Kingdom would be like. He said we can be a part of that right now (to an extent) if we simply obey Him, like His disciples did when he was physically here 2,000 years ago. We won't fit in to this world if we actually do that. Are you willing to be an outcast and hated like Jesus was in order to be a part of something better?
For more on the Kingdom of Heaven: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For more on the Kingdom of Heaven: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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