P.2 Walking along the Swan-Avon, LAMENTING THE WORKLOAD, DREAMING of an IT-ASSISTANT to upload another 1000 videos in waiting MVI_6321
EK the Urban Yeti
242 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/af2e3a3b-b273-4033-9fda-b859e2b4b303

I have probably got around a thousand videos in my archive not yet uploaded to Brighteon, simply due to lack of time. Oh, for the want of an assistant!

Keywords
scarcitybacklogworkloaddiscretionary timebusy life

