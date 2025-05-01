Battles for Access to Konstantynivka - Rybar's Analysis

On the Chasiv Yar direction, Russian forces are advancing against enemy positions on both the northern and southern flanks, as well as within the eponymous city itself, situated on elevated terrain.

🔻Chronology of combat operations in the sector:

▪️By late February, Russian Armed Forces units liberated Hryhorivka and raised Russian flags over its center, while consolidating positions on the eastern outskirts of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

▪️In mid-March, Russian troops captured a major fortified strongpoint near Ozaryanivka. More recently, the situation in Klishchiivka was clarified: assault units expelled Ukrainian forces from the village’s southern outskirts.

▪️Within Chasiv Yar, Russian military personnel are advancing along the northern railway line and from the T-05-04 highway to the south.

📌Despite Ukrainian formations exploiting the "Easter ceasefire" to redeploy reserves to the frontline, the Russian Armed Forces are methodically breaching Ukrainian defensive lines.

The capture of Chasiv Yar will enable Russian forces to launch an offensive toward Konstantynivka , located less than ten kilometers to the west. This city serves as one of the enemy’s largest logistics hubs.

