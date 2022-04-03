No Personal Device Of My Own to Access The Internet

So my tablet stopped working months ago, all it does is what you see there and my Chromebook which is relatively new is stuck on the Chromebook screen there and nothing I've tried worked. My son's laptop is the only device available and I just realise I cannot get external audio as I just tried to do my first video in a long time using his laptop.Difficult for me to get a device as always order them. Not sure if to order any more at this point or what to order. My last video Brighteon says I have to change the settings and it won't work for the text so if you want to watch it, do so hereMy 47th birthday is in 2 days on 5th April. I did not think I would be alive to this point due to all the restrictions of no mask no entry since Jan 2021 but God has been faithful as I endured suffering being faithful. I do not operate in fear as it is not the Spirit of God. Whenever I die it is up to God.