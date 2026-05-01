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Years of insistence by Democrats and their allies in the media that noncitizen voting is nothing but a “conspiracy theory” just took another major hit. FBI Director Kash Patel announced today that four individuals—all noncitizens—have been charged by the FBI’s Newark office with illegally voting in federal elections and making false statements on their U.S. citizenship applications.
These noncitizens cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election, the 2022 midterms, and the 2024 presidential contest. Director Patel indicated that more charges are on the way, thanking investigators and partners including Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for their work.
Read More: https://jdrucker.com/fbi-busts-illegal-aliens-voting-in-last-three-elections-which-democrats-say-never-happens/