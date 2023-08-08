Who's Behind The Global Censorship Campaign of Natural Health News and Information and What We Can Do About It

Since the start of this globally coordinated censorship and defamation campaign, evidence-based information outside of the pharmaceutical-government-approved mainstream narrative has become less and less accessible to the general public.
But in the attempt to silence us, the individuals running this censorship campaign inspired hundreds of thousands of us to rally together like never before.
“They tried to bury us, but they didn’t know we were seeds.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.