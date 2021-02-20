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Corona Investigative Committee w/ Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich & RFK, Jr.: 1st International Livestream
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121 views • February 20, 2021
The first hour of this livestream involves conversation between Attorneys Reiner Fuellmich and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Dr. Fuellmich translates RFK, Jr.'s statements into German as they go along.
Later in the video, testimonies are made in German with Dr. Fuellmich, translating into English.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from
Stiftung Corona Ausschuss - Live Streams YouTube channel
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
Berlin Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Oval Media: https://oval.media and https://live.oval.media
Original title: Sondersitzung: The Great Recall - International
Dr. Fuellmich translates RFK, Jr.'s statements into German as they go along.
Later in the video, testimonies are made in German with Dr. Fuellmich, translating into English.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from
Stiftung Corona Ausschuss - Live Streams YouTube channel
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
Berlin Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Oval Media: https://oval.media and https://live.oval.media
Original title: Sondersitzung: The Great Recall - International
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