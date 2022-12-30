Will Trump do what so many other American Presidents like Clinton, Bush, and Obama failed to do?

1917Balfour Declaration





The Balfour Declaration was a 67-word letter written by British Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour on behalf of Britain's government, promising the "establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people". The letter was addressed to British Jewish community leader, Lord Lionel Walter Rothschild. The letter affirmed that "nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine", without any mention of political rights.





1947

UN General Assembly Resolution 181





UN General Assembly Resolution 181 was the resolution that adopted the partition plan for Palestine (see map below). The resolution recommended the withdrawal of Britain and the termination of the Mandate, leaving behind two states in the county: Arab and Jewish. This plan was never implemented on the ground.





1948

UN General Assembly Resolution 194





UN Resolution 194, adopted in December 1948, established a Conciliation Commission, which was tasked with facilitating peace. The resolution also affirmed Palestinians' Right of Return. Neither Palestinians nor Israelis were given an opportunity to vote on the resolution.





1967

UN Security Council Resolution 242





Following the June 1967 War, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 242, requesting Israel to withdraw from "territories" it occupied in the war. At the time, the UN had two working languages, English and French. The French version of the same resolution specified "the territories" which has led to major disputes over whether this meant some or all of the territories occupied by Israel in 1967. The resolution advocated for a just settlement of the refugee problem.





1980

UN Security Council Resolution 478





Resolution 478 was adopted by the UN Security Council, rejecting Israel's claim to Jerusalem as the "complete and united" capital of Israel. The resolution considered the claim illegal and a serious violation of international law.





1993 & 1995

Oslo Accords





The Oslo Accords represented the first direct Palestinian-Israeli peace agreement. In the Accords, Palestinian representatives recognised the State of Israel and its right to exist, and Israel recognised the PLO as the sole legitimate representative body of the Palestinian people, affirming their right to self-government. The accords also included the withdrawal of Israeli forces from parts of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Oslo was followed by many peace talks on issues regarding Palestinian refugees, Israeli settlements, and Jerusalem.





2002

Arab Peace Initiative





The Arab Peace Initiative was a Saudi-led initiative to end the Arab-Israeli conflict. The initiative called for a complete withdrawal from the occupied Arab territories, reaching a just solution to the issue of Palestinian refugees, and accepting the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state. In turn, the Arabs would consider the Arab-Israeli conflict over, sign a peace agreement with Israel, and establish normal relations with Israel.





Source 1: https://youtu.be/11agnn5L-ak

American presidents work for Mideast peace; Published by CBS; YouTube; Date published: May 20, 2011; Date of website access: December 27, 2020.





Source 2: https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/2020/the-failed-deals-of-the-century/index.html

THE FAILED DEALS OF THE CENTURY — VISUALISED:; Published by Al Jazeera Media Network; Date published: 2020; Date of website access: December 27, 2020.





Source 3: https://youtu.be/9gTJgfzhdZw

Israel? Palestine? Trump's Mideast peace plan explained; Published by DW News; YouTube; Date published: January 29, 2020; Date of website access: December 27, 2020.





(Thumbnail) — Source 4: https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-says-hes-king-of-the-jews-the-bible-says-otherwise

Trump Says He’s King of the Jews. The Bible Says Otherwise.; The president displays a mind-boggling ignorance of Christian theology that borders on blasphemy.; Daily Beast; U.S. News; Published by Candida Moss; Date published: August 23, 2019; Date of website access: December 27, 2020.