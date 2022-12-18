Welcome To Proverbs Club.Silver, Gold, And Hearts.
Proverbs 17:3 (NIV).
3) The crucible for silver and the furnace for gold,
but the Lord tests the heart.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The scriptural meaning of your "heart" is largely your "spirit".
Jesus consistently evaluates your spirit, and purifies it as needed.
He works, through the Holy Spirit, to safeguard your Narrow Path.
