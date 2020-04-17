How strange the time we live in has become. Just a couple of months ago none of us would have thought that we'd be “locked down” at home because of a virus. Hardly anyone had even used the term 'Social Distancing' before and now it's a part of everyday language. Precedents have been set during this outbreak. This video explores those precedents and why we are being told that life may not ever be the same. I'd like to remind you that in Australia the deaths from COVID19 are still way below the average for Influenza yet we are still living with dramatically curtailed freedoms. Something to think about.