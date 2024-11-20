The Father & The Holy Spirit as God

In the Old Testament, the Hebrews referred to God as their Father, yet in the New Testament Jesus reveals that His Father is God. There are many situations where Christ speaks separately of His Father, and also when the Father supernaturally speaks into reality while Christ is present. These and other revelations by scripture point us to the truth that God exists as a triune being of Father, Son and Holy Spirit.





But many have difficulty with the Holy Spirit being a person or God because our culture today has been influenced by mysticism, which believes in forces and impersonal powers like “The Universe” or “universal consciousness.” In this episode we will see how both the Father and the Holy Spirit are persons as well as God, and why the bible forces you into a Trinitarian perspective given the facts.





00:00 - Introduction & Review

08:47 - Is the Father God?

22:16 - Is the Holy Spirit a Person?

47:22 - Emotional/Personal Qualities of the Spirit

1:05:02 - Is the Spirit God?

1:22:43 - Who does the Spirit proceed from?

1:36:30 - Final Thoughts