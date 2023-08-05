Create New Account
Dr. Mike Yeadon: mRNA injections were deliberately designed to cause blood clots & Immune disorders
GalacticStorm
Dr. Mike Yeadon, former global division head at Pfizer, tells Dr. Drew that the experimental mRNA injections rolled out en masse from late 2020 onwards, were deliberately designed to cause blood clots, in addition to the immune system attacking itself.


"My contention is that there are multiple deliberate toxicities built into these materials."


Full interview: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=D5b8FB1FhY0

