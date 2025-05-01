BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Meta’s AI Nightmare: Chatbots Lure Kids into Explicit Role-Play | Daily Pulse Ep 15
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
88 views • 4 days ago

Joe Allen dives into the chilling Meta AI scandal, where celebrity-voiced chatbots engaged minors in explicit role-play, bypassing weak safeguards. From ignored employee warnings, leadership’s focus on engagement over ethics, and the rise of unregulated predatory bots, this highlights a broader AI nightmare including Google’s militarized tech to Congress’ electricity grab for AI dominance.


Access $300 off the Above Phone 9 by visiting https://abovephone.com/pulse/ and use code PULSE right now to save $300! But hurry, Above Phone 9 supplies are limited!


Visit KEPM at https://www.kepm.com/pulse or call 720.605.3900 and consider safeguarding your paper assets using affordable silver and gold with minimal premiums and commissions.


Visit https://myehialoha.org/#VFOX with promo code VFOX for 30% off courses and the upcoming Virtual Solutions Summit happening on May 24, 2025.


Follow Zeee Media on Rumble & X:


https://rumble.com/user/ZeeeMedia

https://x.com/zeee_media


Follow Vigilant Fox on Rumble, X & Substack:


https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox

https://x.com/VigilantFox

https://www.vigilantfox.com/

Keywords
childrenaichild abusenightmaresexualization of childrenmetadaily pulsechatbots lure kids iexplicit role-play
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy