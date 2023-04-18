Ebionites, Rob Skiba & the Law

From December 9th, 2018
Pastor Dean deals with the outrageous accusations from Rob Skiba and his Torah groupies of being a "lawless, Nicolaitan, with the spirit of antichrist who is at war with God (YHWH)." This is part two of a new series dealing with heresies in the so-called "Truth movement" and the Torah observant movement.
