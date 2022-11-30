GRAPHENE COMPATIBLE STRUCTURES IN PARACETAMOL [B. BRAUN]

================(world orders review)

DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN PARACETAMOL [B. BRAUN]

VIDEO DESCRIPTION: This medication is an analgesic (relieves pain) and an antipyretic (reduces fever). But a single drop under the light microscope details clear, defined GRAPHENE OXIDE IMAGES in various marketing patterns. [LQC]

[source] https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/AN%C3%81LISIS-PARACETAMOL-B.-BRAUN:0

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

(LQC) GRAPHENE in "MEPIVACAINE" (local anesthetic) INJECT [B.-BRAUN]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WBs7yZSkSakN/

(LQC) NEW IMAGES of the Comirnaty PFIZER [22 NOV 2022] LQC

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0kCMXy4WLOom/

(LQC) PFIZER "PREVENAR 13" (pneumococcal 'vaccine') INJECTION [PT. 01] PATTERNS & STRUCTURES of GRAPHENE https://www.bitchute.com/video/6V1jzoz5XeX9/

(LQC) PFIZER "PREVENAR 13" (pneumococcal 'vaccine') INJECTION [PT. 02] GRAPHENE COMPATIBLE OBJECTS, MICRO-SHEETS & RIBBONS https://www.bitchute.com/video/sImhCtnLwKDz/

DETECCIÓN DE GRAFENO EN ANESTÉSICO LOCAL DENTAL "INIBSACAIN PLUS" (characteristic PATTERNS in bands, micro-sheets and micro-filaments)

(Ricardo Delgado LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/ql65WVTvz96w/

ANALGESIC ENANTYUM 2 ml (GRAPHENE OXIDE COMPATIBLE CHARACTERS in different patterns)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ql65WVTvz96w/

DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN "VAXIGRIP TETRA" INFLUENZA "VACCINE" (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TY0OSMtMpNm6/

GRAPHENE DETECTION IN "DIFTAVAX" INJECTION [For Tetanus & Diphtheria] (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wdji7bazPckV/

GRAPHENE DETECTION IN INJECTABLE "LIDOCAINE" [B. BRAUM] (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xjYYVwaQ15bC/

GRAPHENE OXIDE MICRO-SHEETS DETECTED IN "INSULIN" [TOUJEO] (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VEWEOhVtePTO/

GRAPHENE FLAKES IN CHIROMAS (2021) FLU "VACCINE" (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ftVjEClsOHJQ/

BLOOD OF COV-ID VAXXED UNDER THE MICROSCOPE (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/G5VHS6x8Y3cC/

🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





