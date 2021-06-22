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$80,000 yr cop guarding concrete doesn't know what coolingcenters are in heatwave killing homeless.
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51 views • June 22, 2021
While record numbers of homeless Americans(including growing numbers of elderly, disabled) are dying in a record heatwave in Phoenix Arizona, police are ordered to guard concrete at construction sites. Private contractors have already been paid a premium with our tax $$ to finish these sites and attend them. Most sites are employing illegal alien workers so police are also guarding, protecting illegal aliens bringing jn new diseases and stealing our jobs violating Title 8 section 1324 and USC Article 4, Section 4.
The City of Phoenix receives millions in our tax $$ to help vulnerable homeless and senior populations which includes opening cooling centers during record heat waves. In fact, govt. workers, police claim they don't know what cooling centers are and make no effort to save these peooles lives or even give them a bottle of water while they're averaging $80,000 year salaries!
This cops was amiable but didn't even know what a cooling center is or our 1st Amendment and it did not occur to him to take some initiative like most govt employees and help our homeless and vulnerable populations. This is more evidence govt corruption and incompetence is reaching intolerable levels. As US citizens, we must step up and do more oversight holding highly paid public servants and bureaucrats accountable
Just across the street an elderly homeless lady was getting sick in the record heat while this cop was just following orders guarding concrete..
Email your name, city, state, phone optional so we can build our group. We need organization because the globalists next step is disarming nationalists and forcing "vaccines"(really gene altering bioweapons to control and depopulate).
Send to: [email protected]
(NOT GMAIL)
Subscribe to my channels on youtube "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" and "THE US NATIONALIST REPORT"
for groundbreaking news and analysis including investigative reports on foreign infiltration of the US military, 5G, "vaccine" passport rollouts, organ trafficking and the border crisis.
The City of Phoenix receives millions in our tax $$ to help vulnerable homeless and senior populations which includes opening cooling centers during record heat waves. In fact, govt. workers, police claim they don't know what cooling centers are and make no effort to save these peooles lives or even give them a bottle of water while they're averaging $80,000 year salaries!
This cops was amiable but didn't even know what a cooling center is or our 1st Amendment and it did not occur to him to take some initiative like most govt employees and help our homeless and vulnerable populations. This is more evidence govt corruption and incompetence is reaching intolerable levels. As US citizens, we must step up and do more oversight holding highly paid public servants and bureaucrats accountable
Just across the street an elderly homeless lady was getting sick in the record heat while this cop was just following orders guarding concrete..
Email your name, city, state, phone optional so we can build our group. We need organization because the globalists next step is disarming nationalists and forcing "vaccines"(really gene altering bioweapons to control and depopulate).
Send to: [email protected]
(NOT GMAIL)
Subscribe to my channels on youtube "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" and "THE US NATIONALIST REPORT"
for groundbreaking news and analysis including investigative reports on foreign infiltration of the US military, 5G, "vaccine" passport rollouts, organ trafficking and the border crisis.
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