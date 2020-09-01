© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Sep 1, 2020] The Sun Fade Out 4K
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
140 views • September 01, 2020
Here is the unedited raw 4K video in real time. https://youtu.be/cg6CCLBZV0c
There is no more evidence needed to understand that the earth is not spinning. You are told that you are on a spinning ball and you are falling over backwards faster than the speed of sound which makes the sun appear to set. This is nonsense told to you by the high priests of scientism. They want you to give up your god given senses and believe their non sense.
When you can view the sun on a super clear, low humidity day from an altitude higher than anything in line with the camera and sun, you can witness, "The Sun Fade Out". From that vantage point and under those conditions you will see that the sun stops its apparent drop and just sits there for over 10 minutes until its light can no longer push through the thick atmosphere and reach you.
This video is NOT about the size of the sun but rather its path and how it does NOT set. Don't comment saying I should have used a real solar filter because I have dine that and it blocked out the entire sun when it is this far away. There is a video in this playlist that shows that attempt. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEzivhxtxgbs-VlztQ7VskQCqABgf7zJo
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family.
It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden.
Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.
Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price.
Download and check it out today!
Apple https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-ea...
Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness. https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
There is no more evidence needed to understand that the earth is not spinning. You are told that you are on a spinning ball and you are falling over backwards faster than the speed of sound which makes the sun appear to set. This is nonsense told to you by the high priests of scientism. They want you to give up your god given senses and believe their non sense.
When you can view the sun on a super clear, low humidity day from an altitude higher than anything in line with the camera and sun, you can witness, "The Sun Fade Out". From that vantage point and under those conditions you will see that the sun stops its apparent drop and just sits there for over 10 minutes until its light can no longer push through the thick atmosphere and reach you.
This video is NOT about the size of the sun but rather its path and how it does NOT set. Don't comment saying I should have used a real solar filter because I have dine that and it blocked out the entire sun when it is this far away. There is a video in this playlist that shows that attempt. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEzivhxtxgbs-VlztQ7VskQCqABgf7zJo
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family.
It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden.
Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.
Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price.
Download and check it out today!
Apple https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-ea...
Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness. https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.