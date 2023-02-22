The born-again believer is not appointed to God's wrath but to salvation through Jesus Christ.
(1 Thessalonians 5:9)
The Wrath of God*
Romans 1:18. "Because the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and wickedness of those who conceal the truth by their wickedness," the Bible states. "For God's wrath is revealed from on high against all ungodliness and wickedness."
