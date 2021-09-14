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General Flynn Fireside Chat 1 | Celebrating the Lives of the 13 Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan
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10 views • September 14, 2021
General Flynn joins us to share why we must never forget the 13 soldiers killed in Afghanistan by suicide bombers and 3 practical steps you can take to protect your health, your wealth and your American freedoms.
DEFINITION - What is a Gold Star? A Gold Star Family can display a Gold Star Service Flag for service members who were killed or died, while serving in the Armed Forces, from causes other than dishonorable. The number of gold stars on the flag corresponds to with the number of individuals who were killed or died.
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It has to be fought for and defended by each generation." - President Ronald Reagan the 40th President of the United State of America
PROTECT YOUR HEALTH: The 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies:
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
https://www.synergyhealthdpc.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
PROTECT YOUR WEALTH: Protect your hard-earned wealth from horrific inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
PROTECT YOUR FREEDOMS:
Read and Honor the Names of the 13 Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan by a Suicide Bomber:
Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, assigned to 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California, a rifleman.
Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska, a rifleman.
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.
Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California.
Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. Knauss was assigned to 9th PSYOP Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Get Tickets Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
238 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are Selling out Fast!!!
ONLY 3 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
How the Deep State Is Weaponing Banking and Money? (see below)
What Is Money?
A current medium of exchange in the form of coins and banknotes; coins and banknotes collectively.
What Is Fiat Currency?
A formal authorization or proposition; a decree.
What Causes Inflation?
When government prints money that they do not have to buy things do not need and cannot afford it devalues the currency
Chase sends letter to General Flynn's wife telling her they're cancelling her card because she's a 'reputational risk' to the bank - then backtracks and claims it was an 'error' - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9944457/Chase-tells-General-Flynns-wife-theyre-cancelling-card.html
DEFINITION - What is a Gold Star? A Gold Star Family can display a Gold Star Service Flag for service members who were killed or died, while serving in the Armed Forces, from causes other than dishonorable. The number of gold stars on the flag corresponds to with the number of individuals who were killed or died.
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It has to be fought for and defended by each generation." - President Ronald Reagan the 40th President of the United State of America
PROTECT YOUR HEALTH: The 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies:
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
https://www.synergyhealthdpc.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
PROTECT YOUR WEALTH: Protect your hard-earned wealth from horrific inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
PROTECT YOUR FREEDOMS:
Read and Honor the Names of the 13 Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan by a Suicide Bomber:
Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, assigned to 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California, a rifleman.
Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska, a rifleman.
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, a rifleman.
Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.
Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California.
Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. Knauss was assigned to 9th PSYOP Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Get Tickets Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
238 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are Selling out Fast!!!
ONLY 3 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
How the Deep State Is Weaponing Banking and Money? (see below)
What Is Money?
A current medium of exchange in the form of coins and banknotes; coins and banknotes collectively.
What Is Fiat Currency?
A formal authorization or proposition; a decree.
What Causes Inflation?
When government prints money that they do not have to buy things do not need and cannot afford it devalues the currency
Chase sends letter to General Flynn's wife telling her they're cancelling her card because she's a 'reputational risk' to the bank - then backtracks and claims it was an 'error' - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9944457/Chase-tells-General-Flynns-wife-theyre-cancelling-card.html
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