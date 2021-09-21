HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITY

Source: Alien Wars If you liked this video, you may also like some of these:ONE MILLION + AMERICANS DEAD FROM VACCINE - FAUCI INDICTED ON MURDER CHARGES - BIDEN PROTECTING HIMMU STRAIN IS "VACCINE RESISTANT" AFTER VACCINE WIPES OUT THE IMMUNE SYSTEMAre you merging with your cell phone? Are you turning into a cell phone zombie mutant?Doctor admits that 99% of their covid patients died - Listen to this admission. WowDOOMSDAY VIRUS: DISCOVERY OF RABIES MUTATION MAY END HUMANITY LIKE A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSEDEMONIC ALIEN INVASION CONFIRMED BY THE PENTAGONWEAPONIZED VACCINE WITH MUTANT SPIKE PROTEIN CAUSES VIRUS TO EXPLODE INTO RAGING INFECTIONVaccines From Hell - Banned On YouTube!The Story Of Ivermectin And COVID-19False Flag: Vaccination centers to be attacked. In other words...(translation below)Walmart’s are being turned into Military Bases/Prisons.The Ultimate False Flag Event. The fake Alien Invasion. A Greg Reese ReportCLONES & ALIENS - It is a crazy world.1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.NYC DROWNS IN ITS OWN SH*T AFTER SEWAGE BLOWBACK. HOLY CRAP!WALMARTS ARE MILITARY BASES (with thousands of miles of underground tunnels linking them)BOMBSHELL: Hundreds of ADE deaths are quietly being entered into VAERSMan gets injected with Pfizer shot, now his body can charge his phone. How handy can you get?