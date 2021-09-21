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HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITY
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460 views • September 21, 2021
Source: Alien Wars If you liked this video, you may also like some of these:
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Man gets injected with Pfizer shot, now his body can charge his phone. How handy can you get?
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ONE MILLION + AMERICANS DEAD FROM VACCINE - FAUCI INDICTED ON MURDER CHARGES - BIDEN PROTECTING HIM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E3K5vBdqteAp/
MU STRAIN IS "VACCINE RESISTANT" AFTER VACCINE WIPES OUT THE IMMUNE SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ph8tbPTaCiLp/
Are you merging with your cell phone? Are you turning into a cell phone zombie mutant?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/APpJOi1KhA1Q/
Doctor admits that 99% of their covid patients died - Listen to this admission. Wow
https://www.bitchute.com/video/89yb6O36f4Do/
DOOMSDAY VIRUS: DISCOVERY OF RABIES MUTATION MAY END HUMANITY LIKE A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dw22LAfgkZku/
DEMONIC ALIEN INVASION CONFIRMED BY THE PENTAGON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bfSG8xUlQNEv/
WEAPONIZED VACCINE WITH MUTANT SPIKE PROTEIN CAUSES VIRUS TO EXPLODE INTO RAGING INFECTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s9oxNW3QeUQv/
Vaccines From Hell - Banned On YouTube!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5iSV1eibKiZx/
The Story Of Ivermectin And COVID-19
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E3y7jzAgHGvn/
False Flag: Vaccination centers to be attacked. In other words...(translation below)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iPBP3ZzQaw10/
Walmart’s are being turned into Military Bases/Prisons.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0PfmTK87oGqI/
The Ultimate False Flag Event. The fake Alien Invasion. A Greg Reese Report
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uYZSMazRFXI5/
CLONES & ALIENS - It is a crazy world.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6niX0bWYuUBe/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
NYC DROWNS IN ITS OWN SH*T AFTER SEWAGE BLOWBACK. HOLY CRAP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vlJTO9nU3kpR/
WALMARTS ARE MILITARY BASES (with thousands of miles of underground tunnels linking them)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RG7krOjwH0a4/
BOMBSHELL: Hundreds of ADE deaths are quietly being entered into VAERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OPzjEasm0zXB/
Man gets injected with Pfizer shot, now his body can charge his phone. How handy can you get?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T70XOkRoWGR3/
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